Fire broke out in two bogies of New Delhi-Darbhanga Express in Etawah. All passengers are safe

A major fire broke out in two bogies of New Delhi-Darbhanga Express near Etawah in UttarPradesh. All the passengers were evacuated in time, there was no loss of life or injuries.
What caused the fire is not yet known. Details are awaited
سہارا گروپ کے بانی سبرت رائے طویل علالت سے لڑنے کے بعد منگل ک ...
فلسطینی پناہ گزینوں کے لیے اقوام متحدہ کے امدادی ادارے (انرا) ...
اقوام متحدہ کی نائب سیکرٹری جنرل امینہ محمد نے کہا ہے کہ اگرچ ...
