FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 May 2022 02:30:21      انڈین آواز

Finance Ministry releases over Rs 7000 crore to 14 States as second installment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit grant

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Finance Ministry on Friday released the second monthly installment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit grant of over seven thousand crore rupees to 14 States. With this release, the total amount released to the States has gone up to 14 thousand 366 crore rupees. The grant has been released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

The States which have been recommended for the grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of 86 thousand 201 crore rupees to 14 States for this financial year. The recommended grant will be released by the Department of Expenditure to the States in 12 equated monthly installments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Kerala: Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil presents Rs. 1 crore to Santosh Trophy-winning team 

The Santosh Trophy-winning team came together with former Kerala captains and players in a unique event organi ...

Khelo India University Games come to close with a glittering ceremony

Bengaluru A glittering closing ceremony drew curtains on yet another memorable edition of the Khelo India U ...

12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022 begins in Goa

AMN The 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022 has begun in Goa on Wednesday. A total ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزر چلانے پر مرکزی اور ریاستی حکومتوں سے جواب طلب

دہلی کی جہانگیر پوری علاقہ میں انہدامی کاروائی پر سپریم کورٹ ...

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart