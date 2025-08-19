Final Trade Aug 19: Markets on Winning Run; Sensex climbs 370 Pts, Nifty 50 added 103

BIZ DESK

Indian equity benchmarks closed higher for the fourth consecutive session on Monday, buoyed by robust buying in auto, energy, and oil & gas counters, even as global cues remained mixed ahead of key economic data from the US and China.

The BSE Sensex climbed 370 points, or 0.45%, to close at 81,644, while the NSE Nifty 50 added 103 points, or 0.41%, to end at 24,980, just 20 points shy of the 25,000 mark — a level market participants believe could act as a key psychological barrier in the near term.

The rally was broad-based with mid- and small-cap stocks outperforming. The BSE Mid-Cap and Small-Cap indices rose 0.97% each, reflecting strong retail and institutional participation in broader market segments.

Stock Movers: Autos and Adani Lead the Charge

Out of the 30 stocks on the Sensex, 19 ended in the green. Tata Motors led the gains with a 3.5% surge, backed by rising sales expectations ahead of the festive season and positive global EV developments. Adani Ports followed with a 3.1% gain, bolstered by recent port expansion announcements and improved trade data.

Reliance Industries rose 2.8%, continuing its uptrend on the back of bullish outlooks in both its retail and energy verticals.

On the flip side, Bajaj Finserv lost over 1%, likely weighed down by profit booking and caution in the financial services space. Power Grid and Mahindra & Mahindra also saw marginal losses, each slipping around 0.7%.

Sector Watch: Oil & Gas, Energy, Auto Shine Bright

All sectoral indices on the BSE closed in the green. Oil & Gas stocks jumped 1.49%, driven by firm global crude prices and expectations of improved refining margins. Energy stocks gained 1.48%, while the Auto index surged 1.45%, fueled by bullish domestic demand forecasts and upbeat sales reports for Q2FY26.

Other sectors like capital goods, banking, and FMCG also posted modest gains, reinforcing the market’s broad-based momentum.

Market Breadth Positive; Over 2,600 Stocks Advance

Market sentiment remained upbeat with 2,631 stocks advancing, while 1,437 declined and 164 remained unchanged on the Bombay Stock Exchange, indicating a strongly positive market breadth.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were reported to be net buyers in Monday’s trade, continuing a trend observed in recent weeks as India remains an attractive destination amid global uncertainty.

Outlook

With earnings season largely concluded and macro indicators stable, analysts suggest markets may consolidate near record highs, with a close eye on global inflation data, crude oil movements, and upcoming speeches by US Federal Reserve officials.

Domestic factors like festive demand, progress on monsoon distribution, and continued policy stability are expected to support sentiment in the near term.