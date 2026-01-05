Final Trade Jan 05: Nifty, Sensex Slip as Late Selling Erases Record-High Gains

Last Updated on January 5, 2026 6:26 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / BIZ DESK

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Monday after a highly volatile session, as late-stage selling in IT and oil & gas stocks erased early gains. Investor sentiment remained cautious amid mixed global cues, particularly after reports of a US military operation in Venezuela that allegedly resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, adding to geopolitical uncertainty.

The Nifty slipped 78.25 points, or 0.3 per cent, to close at 26,250.30, while the Sensex declined 322.39 points, or 0.38 per cent, to settle at 85,439.62. Markets had opened on a positive note, with the Nifty hitting a fresh all-time high of 26,373.20, but profit-booking at elevated levels led to a sharp pullback in the second half of the session.

Market analysts noted that the 26,300–26,350 zone remains a crucial resistance for the Nifty. A sustained breakout above this range could revive bullish momentum and push the index towards 26,500. On the downside, a breach below 26,200 may trigger a correction towards the 26,050–26,000 levels.

Sector-wise Performance

Information Technology: IT stocks were among the worst performers, with the Nifty IT index falling nearly 1 per cent. Heavyweights such as Infosys, TCS and HCLTech faced selling pressure.

Oil & Gas: The Nifty Oil and Gas index also declined around 1 per cent, weighing on overall market sentiment.

Banking & Financials: Select financial heavyweights, including HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance, ended lower, dragging the benchmarks.

Realty: Real estate stocks outperformed, with the Nifty Realty index gaining over 2 per cent on strong buying interest.

FMCG & Consumer Durables: Defensive sectors saw steady demand, with FMCG and consumer durable stocks closing higher.

Metals & Industrials: Stocks like Tata Steel and UltraTech Cement provided some support to the market.

In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap index slipped 0.16 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap index fell 0.53 per cent, indicating selective risk-off sentiment among investors.