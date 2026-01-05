The Indian Awaaz

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi meets Prime Minister Modi in Delhi

Jan 5, 2026

Last Updated on January 5, 2026 6:19 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The meeting was confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office, which shared photographs on X stating that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had called on the Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath paid tribute to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary. Speaking at a commemorative event in Lucknow, he recalled Singh’s contribution to Uttar Pradesh’s development and his association with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The Chief Minister said Kalyan Singh’s tenure would be remembered for development-oriented governance and what he described as a strong nationalist commitment. He noted that Singh relinquished the post of Chief Minister during the peak of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, stating that the decision reflected respect for the sentiments of Lord Ram’s devotees.

