Somnath Temple Symbolises India’s Unbreakable Civilisational Spirit: PM Modi

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Somnath temple’s endurance over the last thousand years stands as a powerful symbol of India’s unyielding civilisational spirit. In an Op-Ed marking 1,000 years since the first attack on the revered shrine in 1026, he wrote that the very mention of Somnath fills Indians with pride and reflects the eternal strength of the nation’s soul. Located at Prabhas Patan on Gujarat’s western coast, the temple, he said, has withstood repeated assaults and immense adversity, yet continues to stand tall as a beacon of faith, resilience, and cultural continuity.

The Prime Minister said, Somnath’s story is not merely about a temple, but about the unbreakable courage of countless children of Bharat Mata who safeguarded the nation’s culture and civilisation. Recalling the period when the Somnath temple, revered by millions, was attacked by foreign invaders, Prime Minister Modi said it was in January 1026 that Mahmud of Ghazni attacked this temple, seeking to destroy a great symbol of faith and civilisation through a violent and barbaric invasion. Mr Modi said, after a thousand years, the temple still stands as glorious as ever because of the countless efforts to restore Somnath to its grandeur.

Lauding the efforts of those who contributed to the restoration of the Somnath temple, the Prime Minister said that another important milestone would be completed in 2026, marking 75 years since the restored temple was opened to devotees. He said, in May 1951, in the presence of the then President Dr Rajendra Prasad, the restored Somnath Temple once again opened its doors. He said the sacred responsibility of rebuilding Somnath after Independence fell upon Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He recalled that Patel’s visit to the site during Diwali in 1947 deeply moved him, leading to the decision to rebuild the temple at the same location. Mr Modi pointed out that then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was not supportive of the event and did not want top constitutional authorities to be associated with it.

The Prime Minister said Jawaharlal Nehru did not want the President as well as Ministers to associate with this special event. He said, this event created a bad impression of India, but Dr Rajendra Prasad stood firm, and the rest is history. Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar for her role in restoring several temples across the country, including Somnath and Kashi Vishwanath. He also recalled Swami Vivekananda’s visit to Somnath in the 1890s and quoted his 1897 Chennai lecture, in which Vivekananda had said that temples like Somnath reveal more about India’s history and spirit than volumes of books.

The Prime Minister stressed that Somnath has the same power to awaken the mind and soul of the people even today. He said, the aggressors of the past are now dust in the wind, remembered only for destruction. He said, they are footnotes in history, while Somnath stands radiant, reminding people of the eternal spirit that could not be diminished by the attack of 1026. He said, Somnath is a song of hope that teaches people that while hate and fanaticism may destroy for a moment, faith and conviction in goodness can create for eternity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that the world is looking at India with hope and optimism and wants to invest in its innovative youngsters. He said, India’s art, culture, music and several festivals are going global, while Yoga and Ayurveda are making a worldwide impact by promoting healthy living. He pointed out that solutions to some of the most pressing global challenges are also emerging from the country.