Final Trade Feb 13: Sensex Closes 32 Pts Down at 76,139; Nifty Falls 14 Pts to 23,031

Feb 14, 2025

Benchmark domestic equity indices ended nearly flat, giving up gains secured in intraday trade on Thursday. The 30-share index at Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, fell 32 points to close at 76,139. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 closed marginally down by 14 points to settle at 23,031. In the Global Crude Market, Brent Crude was trading over 1.3 percent down at 74 dollars and 15 cents per barrel, and WTI Crude fell almost one and half percent to trade at 70 dollars and 31 cents per barrel, when reports last came in. In the Indian bullion market, the 24 Karat Gold was trading up at 86,010 rupees for 10 grams, and Silver 999 fine, is also trading up at 96,050  per kilogram, when reports last came in.

