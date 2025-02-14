Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Modi-Trump meeting: MAGA + MIGA = ‘MEGA’

Feb 14, 2025

During a joint briefing, PM Modi introduced the idea of ‘Make India Great Again’ (MIGA), inspired by Trump’s well-known ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) slogan.

He elaborated on the concept, stating, “The people of America are well aware of President Trump’s motto ‘MAGA – Make America Great Again.’ The people of India too are focusing on heritage and development as they move forward at a fast pace and with a firm resolve towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. In the language of America, it’s Make India Great Again – MIGA. When America and India work together, this MAGA plus MIGA becomes a ‘MEGA partnership for prosperity’ and it is this mega spirit that gives new scale and scope to our objectives.”

Modi-Trump meeting: Proposed trade agreements

As discussions progressed, Trump revealed plans for upcoming trade agreements between the two countries. “We are going to work with India also. We have separate big trade deals to announce in the very near future. We are going to make some wonderful trade deals for India and for the US,” he stated.

In his remarks, PM Modi congratulated Trump on securing a second term and reflected on the progress made in India-US relations during Trump’s tenure. “I firmly believe that in your second term, we will work with more speed. President Trump always keeps the national interest of the US supreme and like him, I also keep the national interest of India at the top of everything else,” PM Modi said.

