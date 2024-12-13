Final Trade Dec 13: Sensex surges 843 points, Nifty settles at 24,768

Benchmark domestic equity indices ended on a strong note on Friday. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 843 points, or 1.04 per cent, to close at 82,133, and the NSE Nifty-50 rose 220 points, or 0.89 per cent, to end at 24,768.

In the Global Crude Market, Brent Crude was trading 0.74 percent up at 73 dollars and 95 cents per barrel, and WTI Crude gained 0.84 percent to trade at 70 dollars and 61 cents per barrel, when reports last came in. In the Indian bullion market, the 24 Karat Gold was trading down at 77,550 rupees for 10 grams, and Silver 999 fine, is also trading down at 91,720 per kilogram, when reports last came in.