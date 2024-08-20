Final Trade Aug 19: Sensex sheds 12 points; Nifty added 32 points

Domestic Stock Indices, Sensex and Nifty ended flat in a lacklustre trading session. The session began positive, with the Sensex opening at 80,680 and Nifty at 24,636 but trading remained range-bound throughout the day.

FIIs remained net sellers, offloading 8,616 crore rupees, while DIIs continued buying, acquiring 10,560 crore rupees.

At the closing bell, the BSE Sensex shed 12 points, or 0.02 percent to close at 80,425. While the NSE Nifty added 32 points, or 0.13 percent to settle at 24,573.

In NSE, 160 Companies hit their 52 week high, 17 hit their 52 week low. In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index rose more than half a percent and the Small-cap index surged 1.33 percent.

In the Sensex index, 18 out of 30 Companies registered gains. The top gainers today were, Tata Steel nearly three percent, TCS more than 1 and half a percent and NTPC and JSW Steel more than 1 percent.

Conversely, the Major laggards were, Mahindra & Mahindra more than two and half a percent, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank more than one percent. Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank fell one percent.

In Sectoral indices at the BSE, 17 out of 20 Sectors logged gain. The top gainers were, Metal more than two percent, Oil & Gas and Energy more than one and half a percent.

The overall market breadth at the BSE was positive, out of 4,165 Companies, shares of 2,710 Companies advanced, 1,316 declined and 139 remain unchanged.