Filing of nominations for first phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat to end today

AMN

In Gujarat, today, November 14, is the last day for the submission of nomination papers for the first phase of the State Legislative Assembly elections.

In the first phase, out of the total 182 Assembly constituencies, 89 constituencies will go to the polls on December 1. Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has directed the political parties not to use single-use plastic in their campaign activities.

The Election Commission has issued advisories to political parties and candidates to avoid single-use plastic and non-biodegradable material in their election campaign activities. The Commission has also instructed all the political parties to use only environment-friendly material for campaign purposes.

The Election Commission, in its directive, has asked all political parties to take adequate steps to avoid using single-use plastic in all campaign materials like posters and banners.

Meanwhile, candidates of all political parties along with their supporters and senior leaders are busy filing nomination papers. Congress party has released another list of 33 candidates.