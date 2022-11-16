FreeCurrencyRates.com

Filing nominations for 2nd phase of polling in Gujarat to end on Nov 17

Published On:

AMN

Tomorrow is the last date for filing nomination papers for the second phase of polling in Gujarat. In the second phase, voting for the 93 seats will be held on 5th December.

The number of candidates of the first phase in the state will also be finally decided by tomorrow. In Gujarat, candidates can withdraw their names till tomorrow for the first phase of polling. In the first phase, out of 182 assembly seats in the state, voting will be held on 89 seats on December 1. There are now 999 candidates in the fry after scrutiny of nomination papers in this phase.

Meanwhile, the BJP has released a list of three more candidates today. The party has so far declared its candidates for 181 assembly seats in the state except the Manjalpur seat in Baroda district.

On the other hand, addressing a rally in Ahmedabad, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah directly indicated that Bhupendra Patel, the present Chief Minister of Gujarat, will be the next Chief Minister of the state.

