FIH Pro League (Women) India hopes to break the winless streak against USA

Harpal Singh Bedi 

Bhubaneswar, 8th February: A desperate India will take on the USA with a hope to break the winless  Jinx  against the USA at Kalinga Stadium, in their last match of this leg of the FIH pro League Hockey (Women) here on Friday.

India has lost all the three matches they have played so far and the hosts ian Women’s  will aim to script a reversal of fortunes in the tournament.

India’s campaign started with a narrow 1-2 defeat against China, followed by a 1-3 setback against the Netherlands. 

Their struggles continued in the third match, where they faced a 0-3 defeat against Australia.

India is now on a mission to turn the tide and secure their first victory, injecting a sense of urgency and determination into their  battle with the USA.

Reflecting on the team’s early setbacks, Captain Savita said “Our initial matches have posed formidable challenges, but we’re a resilient team. Each defeat has fuelled our determination to learn, adapt, and come back stronger. The upcoming clash against the USA is an opportunity to showcase our true potential and register our first win in the tournament.”

On the otherside the USA had a challenging start to the tournament as well, suffering a comprehensive 0-7 defeat against the Netherlands. 

Subsequent losses of 0-3 to Australia and 1-3 to China have added to their woes. The American squad, too, will be eager to bounce back in the tournament.

 Savita talked about the competitive nature of the tournament and the importance of the impending match, stating, “In the Pro League, every game is crucial, and the USA match is no exception.”

“Both teams are hungry for victory, and we are fully aware of the significance of securing our first points. We have analysed our strengths and areas of improvement, and we are ready to implement a strategic approach on the field. Our focus is on playing as a cohesive unit, supporting each other, and executing our game plan effectively.” she opined

When it comes to their head-to-head record, the USA hold a statistically advantageous position with 10 victories in 16 encounters, while the India has secured four wins, and two matches ending in a draw. These  facts adds an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming clash, setting the stage for a fierce battle between two determined 

, “Head-to-head records are historical statistics, but what matters most is the present. We respect our opponents, but our focus is on our game and executing our strategies. The aim is clear – secure our first win in the FIH Pro League 2023/24 and build momentum for the challenges ahead.” Savita added 

