Fifth Khelo India Youth Games-2022 to be held in Madhya Pradesh in January-February next year

AMN

The Fifth Khelo India Youth Games -2022 will be held in Madhya Pradesh. The games will be held from 31st January to 11th February next year.

This was announced by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur at an event in New Delhi in presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Talking to reporters after the event, Mr Thakur said, the Khelo India Youth Games will be held at eight locations. He said, more than 8 thousand 500 athletes and sportspersons are expected to participate in the sporting event.

Mr Thakur said, Khelo India Youth Games was stared in 2016 and provided a very effective platform to the youth of the country to showcase their performance and talents in sports.

Mr Thakur said that Madhya Pradesh is now showing its excellence in every sector and State Chief Minister has improved the infrastructure of sports and built up a big infrastructure of shooting and water sports.

Speaking to reporters Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur for providing the opportunity to organise the Khelo India Youth Games in his State.

Mr Chouhan assured that the State government will leave no stone unturned in organising the event in most spectacular way. He said, the games will be held at different places of the State including at Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain and Jabalpur.

On the occasion, Madhya Pradesh Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Yashodhara Raje Scindia and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik were also present.

The upcoming edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will feature a total of 27 disciplines. Water sports being included for the first time in the history of the games.