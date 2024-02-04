FEB 2: Indian Markets Reach Lifetime Highs as Nifty Surges Amid Global Positive Trends

In a robust rebound reflecting firm global trends, the Indian markets witnessed a notable surge, propelling the Nifty to achieve a lifetime peak. The benchmark equity indices exhibited resilience as the Nifty surged, reaching unprecedented levels amidst positive cues from international markets.

The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange surged 0.2 percent during the week, to close at 72,085 on Friday. The Nifty at the National Stock Exchange gained 0.5 percent during the week to finish at 21,853. In the broader market, the BSE Mid-cap Index jumped 1.4 percent and the small-cap index was up 2.3 percent during the week.