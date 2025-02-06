Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

‘Family first’ is Congress model of politics: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Feb 6, 2025

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at Congress, alleging that it had prepared a model of politics which was a mixture of lies, deception, corruption, nepotism and appeasement.

‘Family First’ is paramount in the Congress model. Therefore, their policies, customs, speech and behavior have been devoted to managing that one thing only,” Modi said during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that his government’s model of development is ‘Nation First,’ which is not focused on appeasement but on satisfaction. He said people have tested, understood, and supported this model and therefore gave his government the mandate for the third time. The Prime Minister said this while replying in the Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament.

Taking a dig at the Congress, the Prime Minister said the Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas model of governance is incomprehensible for Congress as the whole party is dedicated to one family. He accused Congress of following the model of what he called cheating, appeasement, and nepotism. He said his government has prioritised skill development, financial inclusion, and industrialisation.

Mr. Modi alleged that Congress hated Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar and left no stone unturned to ensure his electoral defeat. He said Congress never considered Baba Saheb worthy of the Bharat Ratna award. The Prime Minister highlighted that his government has strengthened pro-ST and SC laws to protect their interests. Mr. Modi also talked about the government’s efforts for the welfare of Divyangs. He added that his government has ensured legal rights for the transgender community. He said the government has fulfilled the long-pending demand of OBC communities to accord constitutional status to the OBC commission. 

