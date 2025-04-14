Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

‘Except Israel’ reinstated on Bangladeshi passports

Apr 14, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The interim government of Bangladesh has directed the Department of Immigration and Passports (DIP) to reinstate the phrase “except Israel” on Bangladeshi passports. In a notice dated April 7, the Security Services Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs instructed DIP to take necessary steps to restore the condition.


The notice, signed by Deputy Secretary Nilima Afroz, was addressed to DIP Director General Major General Md Nurul Anwar. “In the context of the aforementioned subject, you are hereby requested by order to take necessary measures to reinstate the ‘Except Israel’ condition on Bangladeshi passports as before, following due process,” the notice read.
Previously, on May 23, 2021, the then Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government removed the phrase from e-passports in an effort to align with “international standards.” The earlier text stated: “This passport is valid for all countries of the world except Israel.” The process to remove the phrase from machine-readable passports (MRPs) was also initiated. However, despite the removal of the phrase in 2021, the travel ban to Israel for Bangladeshi passport holders remained in effect.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Outrage in Tamil Nadu, the Governor asks students to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’

Apr 14, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Arrest warrants issued against Sheikh Hasina, sister Rehana in land scam

Apr 14, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sudan: More than 200 killed in attacks on displacement camps

Apr 14, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

فرقہ وارانہ منافرت کی تاریکی میںمذہبی دوستی کی روشن مثال

14 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

جدید غلامی کا شکار لڑکیوں کو جنسی استحصال کا سامنا، اقوام متحدہ

14 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

جہاز رانی میں مضر ماحول گیسوں کا اخراج کم کرنے پر تاریخی معاہدہ طے

14 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

UN trade chief asks Trump to spare developing countries from new US tariffs

14 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!