Bangladesh: Arrest warrants issued against Sheikh Hasina, sister Rehana in land scam

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

A Dhaka court on Sunday issued arrest warrants against 23 people, including Bangladesh’s ousted former premier Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana, in connection with irregularities in plot allocation in Purbachal New Town. The order was issued by Judge Zakir Hossain of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge’s Court after it took cognisance of charges filed in three separate cases.



The accused also include Rehana’s daughters Tulip Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq, and her son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby. Hasina has been named a common accused in all six corruption cases linked to the scandal. The court directed multiple police stations across the country to submit progress reports on the execution of the arrest warrants by April 27. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed charges against Hasina, Rehana, Tulip, Radwan, Azmina, and 18 others on March 25. Tulip, who is also a British MP, appears in all three charge sheets. In total, six plots measuring 10 kathas each in Sector-27 of Purbachal’s diplomatic zone were allegedly allotted in violation of rules, according to ACC documents. The plots were allocated to Hasina, her children Sajeeb Wazed Joy and Saima Wazed Putul, Rehana, and other family members. Two charge sheets were submitted by ACC assistant director Afnan Jannat Keya, and one by ACC assistant director SM Rashedul Hasan.

All 23 accused were shown as fugitives for not securing bail from any court.

The accused also include several high-ranking officials: former state minister for housing Sharif Ahmed; Shahid Ullah Khandaker, secretary of the housing ministry; Rajuk’s former chairman Anisur Rahman Mia; and other Rajuk officials including directors, assistant directors, and members responsible for land and development. Earlier, on April 10, the same court issued warrants against 18 people, including Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed, in a related case. The ACC has accused Saima of concealing information about her and her family’s property holdings under Rajuk’s jurisdiction. The court will decide on April 15 whether to take cognisance of charges in two other pending cases related to the land scam.