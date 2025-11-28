The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ex Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Sister Files Contempt Petition Over Denied Jail Meetings

Nov 28, 2025

AMN/ NEWS DESK

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, has filed a contempt petition against the Adiala Jail superintendent and senior officials for allegedly defying an Islamabad High Court order allowing twice-weekly meetings with Imran Khan. The move followed a sit-in led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi after he was denied access to Imran Khan for the eighth time. The petition states that authorities have repeatedly blocked visits by family, lawyers and party members despite court directions issued in March. Jail officials maintain that Imran Khan remains in Adiala Jail in good health. The PTI continues to demand clarity on his condition and access for his family.

Earlier, speculation surrounding the well-being of Imran Khan continues to intensify after unverified Afghan media reports claimed that he had died while in custody at Adiala Jail. In response, his son, Kasim Khan, has publicly demanded confirmation that his father is alive, along with immediate access and his eventual release. Posting on X yesterday, Kasim said it has now been 845 days since Imran Khan was imprisoned, adding that his father has reportedly spent the last six weeks in a death cell with no contact allowed with family members.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Aims for Global Tea Leadership with ₹1,000-Crore Push: Piyush Goyal

Nov 29, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Signs ₹7,900 Crore Deal with US for MH-60R Navy Helicopter Support

Nov 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cyclone Ditwah Wreaks Havoc in Sri Lanka, Causing Floods and Mass Displacement

Nov 28, 2025

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Aims for Global Tea Leadership with ₹1,000-Crore Push: Piyush Goyal

29 November 2025 12:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Fiscal Deficit at ₹8.25 Lakh Crore Till October

29 November 2025 12:35 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Signs ₹7,900 Crore Deal with US for MH-60R Navy Helicopter Support

28 November 2025 11:20 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Nov 28: मुख्य आर्थिक आंकड़ों से पहले उतार–चढ़ाव भरे कारोबार में Sensex–Nifty सपाट बंद

28 November 2025 11:20 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments