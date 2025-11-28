Ex Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Sister Files Contempt Petition Over Denied Jail Meetings

AMN/ NEWS DESK

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, has filed a contempt petition against the Adiala Jail superintendent and senior officials for allegedly defying an Islamabad High Court order allowing twice-weekly meetings with Imran Khan. The move followed a sit-in led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi after he was denied access to Imran Khan for the eighth time. The petition states that authorities have repeatedly blocked visits by family, lawyers and party members despite court directions issued in March. Jail officials maintain that Imran Khan remains in Adiala Jail in good health. The PTI continues to demand clarity on his condition and access for his family.

Earlier, speculation surrounding the well-being of Imran Khan continues to intensify after unverified Afghan media reports claimed that he had died while in custody at Adiala Jail. In response, his son, Kasim Khan, has publicly demanded confirmation that his father is alive, along with immediate access and his eventual release. Posting on X yesterday, Kasim said it has now been 845 days since Imran Khan was imprisoned, adding that his father has reportedly spent the last six weeks in a death cell with no contact allowed with family members.