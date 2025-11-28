Cyclone Ditwah Wreaks Havoc in Sri Lanka, Causing Floods and Mass Displacement

AMN/ NEWS DESK

Sri Lanka continues to reel under extensive flooding, landslides and widespread disruption as the Cyclone Ditwah has intensified. Torrential rain and strong winds have battered the eastern, central and northern regions, leaving homes damaged, transport networks crippled and hundreds of thousands displaced or affected.

In response to the growing humanitarian emergency, India has launched a major relief operation under the name Operation Sagar Bandhu. Maritime assets including INS Vikrant and INS Udayagiri – already docked in Colombo – have delivered bulk shipments of relief supplies, including several tonnes of dry and fresh rations as well as other essential goods for affected communities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah, and said he prays for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families. He added that India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu, and reaffirmed that New Delhi stands ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves, underscoring India’s commitment under its Neighbourhood First policy and maritime vision.

The relief mission comes at a critical time as Sri Lanka struggles with relief and rescue operations, with the worst-hit regions experiencing rainfall well above 500 millimeters in 24 hours. The authorities have said weather conditions will continue to remain grim as the cyclone moves north northwestwards and is expected to exit the island by tomorrow.