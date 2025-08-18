European leaders to join Zelenskiy in Washington for crucial meeting with President Trump

Top European leaders will join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Washington today for a crucial meeting with US President Donald Trump, as pressure mounts for a swift resolution to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The high-profile delegation includes UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

The leaders are hoping to reinforce Zelenskiy’s position and ensure that any proposed peace terms do not undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty or long-term security. In a social media post, Trump teased “BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA” but offered no details, raising speculation over the direction and content of the upcoming negotiations.