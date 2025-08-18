Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

European leaders to join Zelenskiy in Washington for crucial meeting with President Trump

Aug 18, 2025
Top European leaders will join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Washington today for a crucial meeting with US President  Donald Trump, as pressure mounts for a swift resolution to the ongoing war in Ukraine. 

The high-profile delegation includes UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

The leaders are hoping to reinforce Zelenskiy’s position and ensure that any proposed peace terms do not undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty or long-term security. In a social media post, Trump teased “BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA” but offered no details, raising speculation over the direction and content of the upcoming negotiations.

