Hamas Rejects Israel’s Plan to Relocate Residents From Gaza

WEB DESK

Palestinian militant group Hamas has rejected Israel’s plan to relocate residents from Gaza City, saying the move constitutes a new wave of genocide and displacement for hundreds of thousands of residents in the area.

The Palestinian militant group accused Israel of using the planned deployment of tents and other shelter equipment in southern Gaza as a blatant deception to disguise what it called preparations for a major crime against civilians.

The Israeli military said it would begin distributing tents and supplies as part of efforts to move residents from combat zones to safer areas in the south. Officials said the relocation is intended to ensure their safety ahead of a planned offensive.

Israel has previously announced its intention to launch a new military operation aimed at seizing control of northern Gaza City, the enclave’s largest urban center. The plan has raised international concerns about the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, home to around 2.2 million people.

According to Israeli authorities, the war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack in southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. About 20 of the roughly 50 hostages still held in Gaza are believed to be alive.

Gaza’s health ministry reports more than 61,000 Palestinians killed, widespread displacement, and a growing hunger crisis. Much of the territory has been reduced to rubble amid the ongoing conflict.