Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Rape victim seeks to sue Bangladesh Army officer

Aug 18, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

A rape victim has moved a Dhaka court seeking to file a sexual abuse case against Brigadier General Ashrafuzzaman Asha. Judge Sabera Sultana Khanom of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 recorded her statement on Monday but is yet to admit the plea.

The petition also names Ashrafuzzaman’s wife, Farhana Ashraf Sumi, and sister, Nasima Parvin Poly, as co-accused.

Ashrafuzzaman has already been removed from his post, while the Army says it is conducting a “high-level” probe into the allegations.

According to an Army press release issued Friday, the victim is the former wife of an ex-army official currently in jail, who by default lost his right to cantonment housing. His family was allowed to stay on humanitarian grounds during his child’s SSC exams.

In her plea, the woman said Ashrafuzzaman assured her family of continued residence but on June 7 night entered her apartment and raped her— an incident witnessed by her daughter.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Will not let Bangladesh be a haven for extremism: Tarique Rahman

Aug 18, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh EC to unveil election action plan this week

Aug 18, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Hamas Rejects Israel’s Plan to Relocate Residents From Gaza

Aug 18, 2025

You missed

CAMPUS

Prof Rizvi Assumes Charge as Registrar of Patliputra University, Sets High Academic Goals

18 August 2025 10:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

پروفیسر ابو بکر رضوی نے رجسٹرار کا عہدہ سنبھالا، پاٹلی پترا یونیورسٹی کو نئی بلندیوں تک لے جانے کا عزم

18 August 2025 10:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Water Level Of River Yamuna Rises Above Warning Mark In Delhi

18 August 2025 10:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NHRC issues notice to  Punjab police in journalist’s assault case

18 August 2025 10:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!