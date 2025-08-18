Rape victim seeks to sue Bangladesh Army officer

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

A rape victim has moved a Dhaka court seeking to file a sexual abuse case against Brigadier General Ashrafuzzaman Asha. Judge Sabera Sultana Khanom of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 recorded her statement on Monday but is yet to admit the plea.

The petition also names Ashrafuzzaman’s wife, Farhana Ashraf Sumi, and sister, Nasima Parvin Poly, as co-accused.

Ashrafuzzaman has already been removed from his post, while the Army says it is conducting a “high-level” probe into the allegations.

According to an Army press release issued Friday, the victim is the former wife of an ex-army official currently in jail, who by default lost his right to cantonment housing. His family was allowed to stay on humanitarian grounds during his child’s SSC exams.

In her plea, the woman said Ashrafuzzaman assured her family of continued residence but on June 7 night entered her apartment and raped her— an incident witnessed by her daughter.