Strike and Protests Sweep Israel Over Demands Of Ceasefire in Gaza & Hostages’ Release By Hamas

WEB DESK

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis staged nationwide protests and a general strike on Sunday, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas. The demonstrations, among the largest since the war began nearly two years ago, brought cities to a standstill, blocking highways, shuttering businesses, and sparking clashes with police.

Families of the 50 remaining hostages, opposition leaders, and civil groups rallied at Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem, and other key sites. Protesters carried Israeli flags, yellow ribbons, and chanted, “We don’t win a war over the bodies of hostages.”

At the heart of the unrest is growing public outrage over Netanyahu’s plan to expand military operations in Gaza, particularly in densely populated areas like Gaza City. Critics, including hostage families and opposition leader Yair Lapid, argue that further escalation endangers the remaining captives. “There is no time-not for the lives wasting away in hell, nor for the fallen who may vanish in the ruins of Gaza,” the Hostages Families Forum said in a statement.

Police arrested dozens as scuffles broke out, with water cannons used to disperse crowds. A missile alert briefly interrupted rallies in Tel Aviv, though the projectile from Yemen was intercepted. The unrest reflects mounting anger over Netanyahu’s plan to expand military operations in Gaza, which critics say endangers captives.

“The only way to bring them back is through a deal, all at once, without games,” said former hostage Arbel Yehoud in Tel Aviv. Netanyahu defended his stance, arguing that ending the war without defeating Hamas would risk a repeat of October 7, 2023. The protests came as Gaza’s health ministry reported nearly 62,000 deaths since the war began, with the UN warning of unprecedented starvation. With ceasefire talks stalled since July, the crisis shows little sign of resolution.