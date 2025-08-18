Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Armenia and Belarus

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to depart on a two-day tour to Armenia and Belarus this evening. The announcement was made by political advisor to Iran’s President, Mehdi Sanaei. He said improving bilateral relations with Armenia and Belarus, especially in the trade area, and signing cooperation documents would be on the President’s agenda during the visits, adding that the trips had been scheduled for late June but were postponed. Pezeshkian’s visit to Armenia is expected to take place as Armenia and Azerbaijan, which had been at loggerheads over the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region since 1988, signed on August 8 a peace agreement in Washington.

