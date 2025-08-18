Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nigeria: 40 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Sokoto State, Rescue Operations Underway

Aug 18, 2025

In Nigeria, at least 40 people are missing after a boat carrying over 50 passengers capsized in Sokoto State yesterday. Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the boat was heading to Goronyo Market when the accident happened. So far, 10 people have been rescued, while search efforts continue for the others.

NEMA’s Director General, Zubaida Umar, said the agency has deployed its team to work with local authorities and emergency responders. She assured that rescue operations are ongoing and support will be provided to affected families.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Will not let Bangladesh be a haven for extremism: Tarique Rahman

Aug 18, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh EC to unveil election action plan this week

Aug 18, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Rape victim seeks to sue Bangladesh Army officer

Aug 18, 2025

You missed

CAMPUS

Prof Rizvi Assumes Charge as Registrar of Patliputra University, Sets High Academic Goals

18 August 2025 10:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

پروفیسر ابو بکر رضوی نے رجسٹرار کا عہدہ سنبھالا، پاٹلی پترا یونیورسٹی کو نئی بلندیوں تک لے جانے کا عزم

18 August 2025 10:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Water Level Of River Yamuna Rises Above Warning Mark In Delhi

18 August 2025 10:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NHRC issues notice to  Punjab police in journalist’s assault case

18 August 2025 10:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!