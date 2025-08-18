Nigeria: 40 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Sokoto State, Rescue Operations Underway

In Nigeria, at least 40 people are missing after a boat carrying over 50 passengers capsized in Sokoto State yesterday. Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the boat was heading to Goronyo Market when the accident happened. So far, 10 people have been rescued, while search efforts continue for the others.

NEMA’s Director General, Zubaida Umar, said the agency has deployed its team to work with local authorities and emergency responders. She assured that rescue operations are ongoing and support will be provided to affected families.