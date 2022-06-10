FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jun 2022 11:00:03      انڈین آواز

EU looking for other countries that learned to live with Covid for new projects including India, says Joerg Wuttke

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China in an interview with Prasar Bharati Beijing correspondent said that European companies are clearly looking for other countries who have learned to live with the COVID, for new projects including India.

Amid concerns about a large-scale withdrawal and decoupling between China and the West, Mr. Wuttke said that COVID-related lockdowns especially in big cities like Shanghai have resulted in a significant downturn in business sentiments among foreign firms in China as consumption has taken a hit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Indonesia Masters-2022: PV Sindhu loses to Taipei’s Ratchanok Intanon at Jakarta

AMN/ WEB DESK In the Women's Singles quarter-final of Indonesia Masters-2022  Badminton at Jakarta, two-ti ...

Legend of Indian Women’s cricket Mithali Raj retires from international cricket

The legend of Indian Women's cricket, Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from all forms of international ...

P. V. Sindhu storms into quarter-final at Indonesia Masters Tournament in Jakarta

File Pic In Indonesia Masters Badminton Tournament in Jakarta, India's ace shuttler P. V. Sindhu stormed i ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart