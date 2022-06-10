EU looking for other countries that learned to live with Covid for new projects including India, says Joerg Wuttke

AMN/ WEB DESK

Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China in an interview with Prasar Bharati Beijing correspondent said that European companies are clearly looking for other countries who have learned to live with the COVID, for new projects including India.

Amid concerns about a large-scale withdrawal and decoupling between China and the West, Mr. Wuttke said that COVID-related lockdowns especially in big cities like Shanghai have resulted in a significant downturn in business sentiments among foreign firms in China as consumption has taken a hit.