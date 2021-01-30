EU approves AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

WEB DESK

The European Union gave a green signal to the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine despite Germany’s qualms about its effectiveness in seniors. The European Medicines Agency recommended the product for all adults.

The Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday recommended the COVID-19 vaccine produced by British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca for conditional market authorization.

Acting on the EMA’s recommendation, the European Commisson later on Friday gave the vaccine its final approval for use in the 27-member bloc.

📢 EMA has just recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for the #COVID19vaccine AstraZeneca to prevent #COVID19 in people from 18 years of age. 👉Read our press release: https://t.co/YDbOvZEMUN pic.twitter.com/Sbj6TdlGTW — EU Medicines Agency (@EMA_News) January 29, 2021

Clinical trials showed that the vaccine “was safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age,” EMA said.

The EU body also noted doubts about the product’s effectiveness among more mature patients. However, EMA experts predicted that “the vaccine can be used in older adults,” would be safe to administer and would provide some protection to people over 55.