इंडियन आवाज़     01 Mar 2022 12:17:37      انڈین آواز

EU agrees to finance arms delivery to Ukraine

Published On: By

AGENCIES / WEB DESK

The European Union agreed for the first time to jointly finance weapons deliveries to a third country to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said.

A number of European countries including Norway, Italy and Finland have announced they will provide arms to Ukraine.

Zelensky signs application for Ukraine’s membership in EU

AMN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed an application for Ukraine’s membership in the European Union EU.

Ukrainian presidential press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“A historic document. An application for membership in the European Union, signed by the President of Ukraine in Kyiv on February 28, 22,” he said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine was applying to join the EU under a special procedure.

Moscow warns against supplying weapons to Ukraine

Russia’s foreign ministry has said those supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine will bear responsibility should they be used during Russia’s military campaign there.

The ministry added that the steps the European Union has taken against Russia will not be left without a harsh response.

Turkey moves to restrict entrance to Black Sea


President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey will use its authority over the Turkish Straits under the 1936 Montreux Convention to prevent the Russia-Ukraine “crisis” from further escalating.

Under the convention, Turkey can stop foreign warships from going through the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus during a war. Ukraine asked Turkey to implement the treaty and bar access to Russian warships.

Erdogan criticised Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but has also said his country “won’t give up” on its relations with either Moscow or Kyiv.

Ukraine makes offer to Russian soldiers who lay down weapons

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has appealed to Russian soldiers, saying they will receive full amnesty and monetary compensation if they lay down their weapons.

“Those of you who do not want to become a murderer and die can save yourselves,” he said in a post on social media.

خبرنامہ

یوکرائن پر روسی حملے سے ہندوستانی تاجروں کو اربوں روپے کا نقصان

جاوید اختریوکرائن کے بحران اور روسی صدر ولادیمیر پوٹن کی طرف ...

!بھارتی معیشت پر روس۔یوکرین جنگ کا اثر

عندلیب اختریوکرین کے خلاف روس کی فوجی کاروائی نے پوری دنیا ک ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

