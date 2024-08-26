THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Equity Indices Surge: Nifty Hits 25,000 as Sensex Rises 611 Points

Aug 26, 2024

Indian equity indices ended on a strong note with Nifty at the 25,000 level today. At the closing bell, the BSE Sensex closed 611 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 81,698. The NSE Nifty up by 187 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 25,010.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green. 

The BSE midcap index was up 0.5 per cent and smallcap index was up 0.2 per cent.

In the Sensex index, 22 out of 30 Companies registered gains.

In Sectoral Indices at the BSE, 18 out of 20 Sectors logged gain.

The overall market breadth at the BSE was positive as out of 4,197 Companies, shares of 2,189 Companies advanced; 1,860 declined and 148 remained unchanged.

