THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian Markets: Hang Seng & Straits Times Rise, Nikkei & Kospi Fall

Aug 26, 2024

In the Asian market, three out of five indices are in green today. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 1.05 per cent, Singapore’s Straits Times index increased 0.24 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite Index marginally added 0.04 per cent. Conversely, Japan’s Nikkei-225 slipped 0.67 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.14 per cent.

All three major European Indices were trading in mixed territory. France’s CAC 40 was trading up by 0.15 per cent and London’s FTSE gained 0.48 per cent, While, Germany’s DAX decreased 0.26 per cent when reports last came in.

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

President Biden dials PM Modi, two leaders discuss various regional and global issues

August 26, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Five new districts to be created in Ladakh

August 26, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh: 25 Maoists Surrender in Bijapur

August 26, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Equity Indices Surge: Nifty Hits 25,000 as Sensex Rises 611 Points

August 26, 2024