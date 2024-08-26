Asian Markets: Hang Seng & Straits Times Rise, Nikkei & Kospi Fall

In the Asian market, three out of five indices are in green today. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 1.05 per cent, Singapore’s Straits Times index increased 0.24 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite Index marginally added 0.04 per cent. Conversely, Japan’s Nikkei-225 slipped 0.67 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.14 per cent.

All three major European Indices were trading in mixed territory. France’s CAC 40 was trading up by 0.15 per cent and London’s FTSE gained 0.48 per cent, While, Germany’s DAX decreased 0.26 per cent when reports last came in.