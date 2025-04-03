India financially assists Nepal in education, Health & cultural sectors

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Government of Nepal and Project Implementing Agencies of Government of Nepal today signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) for undertaking 10 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal under the grant assistance of the Government of India in Education, Health, and Culture Sectors at a total cost of 625.00 million Nepali Rupees.

Out of these 10 projects, two are in Koshi, three in Bagmati, two in Lumbini, one in Karnali and two in Sudurpaschim. Under these HICDPs, construction of secondary school building, admin and Hostel building, Monastery, library and Health Post buildings will be made. The implementation of these High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) will help provide better educational, healthcare and cultural facilities to the people of Nepal.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 573 High Impact Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal, including the 10 projects whose MoUs have been signed today, and has completed 495 projects in the areas of education, health, road & bridges, river training, drinking water, electrification, irrigation, culture, social welfare and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroot level. The remaining projects are ongoing at different stages.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in growth and development of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority 2025.