ENTIRE WORLD SEES INDIA AS GUIDE TO DEMOCRACY: LOK SABHA SPEAKER

AMN / Guwahati

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that Indian democracy is a guide for other democratic countries adding that Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) is working for strengthening democratic institutions in the world and bringing positive changes in people’s lives.

Birla, who is on a five day tour to Assam, inaugurated the 8th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (India Region) Conference at Assam Legislative Assembly, Guwahati, on Monday.

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma; Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh; Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Biswajit Daimary; CPA Acting Chairperson, Ian Liddell-Grainger; Presiding Officers of State Legislatures and other dignitaries graced the occasion.

Inaugurating the Conference, Birla said that the primary responsibility of the legislature is to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people. Therefore, it is important that laws should be made after thorough debate and discussions incorporating the needs of the aspirational sections of the society. Calling for active participation of the youth and women in democratic processes, Birla said that democratic institutions, from Panchayat to Parliament, should keep the youth and women at the centre of policy making. This will ensure greater accountability of the Executive, said Birla.

In this regard, Birla highlighted the efficacy of initiatives like Youth Parliament and ‘Know your Constitution’ in making people aware of constitutional values. Youth’s energy, ability, confidence, technical knowledge and innovation skills will strengthen democracy, Shri Birla added. He said that ideas and visions of the Youth should be used to make administration transparent and accountable. He also stressed that lawmakers should voice the concerns of aspirational sections of society and debate on issues of their welfare on the floor of the legislatures.

Referring to Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Birla said that our policies and programmes should be in the direction of achieving the goals set by the founding fathers of the Constitution. Observing that vision of the Prime Minister and his comprehensive action on education, heath, infrastructure and other areas are remarkable steps in this direction, Birla called for active participation and discussion by people’s representatives for robust and people centric policy making.

On this occasion, Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said that democracy and democratic values are integral parts of Indian way of life. Democratic institutions are flourishing in India since ancient times and our reforms exemplified the true democratic values and traditions which continued in our society ever since. Observing that politics in India and Assam revolves around democratic principles, Shri Sarma said that during last eight decades, Assam Legislative Assembly has witnessed many historic debates with several great personalities adorning this temple of democracy.

The Chief Minister observed that in modern democracies, people expect a lot from the elected representatives. People want lawmakers to be their voice, which bestows responsibilities on them to address the fundamental issues affecting people’s lives as well as fulfilling their dreams and aspirations. Through active participation in the debates in the House, legislators can not only bring into focus different aspects of the bills under discussion but at the same time they can be the champion of upholding the democratic rights by giving momentum to people’s welfare and development, Shri Sarma felt.

Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Biswajit Daimary thanked Lok Sabha Speaker for his august presence in the Conference. He also said that the Conference will give a boost to Assam Legislative Assembly in discharging its democratic responsibilities in a more effective manner.

Acting Chairperson of CPA, Mr. Ian Liddell-Grainger, MP, UK, enumerated several path breaking initiatives of CPA and hoped that the deliberations at the Conference will help the entire Commonwealth to respond to the challenges being faced by them in a more effective manner.

Debabrata Saikia, Leader of Opposition, Assam Legislative Assembly delivered Vote of Thanks.

Speakers of 22 Legislative Assemblies, one Acting Speaker, three Chairpersons, 11 Deputy Speakers and other dignitaries are attending the Conference.

Later in the day, the Conference commenced discussions on the Theme “Strengthening Legislative Oversight to help Optimise Development Outcome for the Aspirational Sections of Society”. During the Conference, the delegates will be deliberating on the following subjects; (i) Mainstreaming youth centric policies; and (ii) Harnessing youth Energies for National Development and the common good.

The Valedictory Session of the Conference will be held on 12 April, 2022. Assam Governor, Prof. Jagadish Mukhi, Lok Sabha Speaker, Shri Om Birla, and other dignitaries will grace the occasion.