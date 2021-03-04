Covaxin 81% Effective in preventing Covid, Claims Bharat Biotech
Entire rail network in India will be fully electrified by 2023: Piyush Goyal

AMN / NEW DELHI

The entire rail network in the country will be fully electrified by 2023 while all rail networks will run on renewable energy by 2030. This was stated by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal while addressing the Maritime India Summit-2021. He said, the government is working on multi-modal logistical solutions to bring down the cost of transportation and increase the supply chain efficiency.

The Minister said, integration of Road, Rail and Waterways can truly make India ‘One Nation, One Market, One Supply’. Mr. Goyal added that upgrade, create and dedicate are the three Mantras of the government for the infrastructure sector. He said, the capacity of India’s major ports has almost doubled in the six years. The government has developed smart cities and industrial parks and integrated ports with the coastal economic zones.

The Minister said the Maritime India-2030 vision launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the priorities of the government. He added that the proposed investment of three lakh crore rupees in various port projects will help create 20 lakh new jobs in this sector. He added that the maritime sector is a very critical sector for Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Centre is working to turn the country’s coastal region into a role model for ease of living & ease of doing business.

