England & Netherlands to launch their FIFA World Cup campaigns today

AMN

In FIFA World Cup 2022, European heavyweights England and the Netherlands to launch their world cup campaigns today, November 21.

In the second match of the FIFA World Cup England to meet Iran at 6.30 PM Indian Standard Time. England is desperate to start strongly to end their decades long trophy drought. Senegal will face the Netherlands in the third game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at 9.30 PM.

While the Netherlands enter their first World Cup since 2014 in terrific form, the current winners of the Africa Cup of Nations have a powerful defensive unit. Since 2021, when Louis van Gaal came out of retirement and was hired as manager for the third time, the Dutch have gone 15 games without a loss.

For Senegal, Sadio Mané was forced to withdraw from the FIFA World Cup 2022 – owing to a fibula injury. Senegal’s first-ever Africa Cup of Nations victory and their qualification for Qatar 2022 were secured by Mané’s two game-winning penalties against Egypt. Mané’s absence in attack leaves a glaring gap.

