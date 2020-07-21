ED freezes 60 bank accounts on Brazil’s request in India

WEB DESK

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated a process to freeze over 60 bank accounts in the country on the request of the Brazilian government in connection with a money laundering case in that country.

The agency has undertaken the action under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in pursuance of a mutual agreement between the two nations to combat financial crimes. Over 60 bank accounts are held by some individuals and businessmen based in Brazil.

Official sources reports, that the probe is linked to some high profile Brazilians.