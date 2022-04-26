FreeCurrencyRates.com

Emmanuel Macron re-elected as President of France

AMN/ WEB DESK

Emmanuel Macron has won a second term in France’s presidential election with 58.2 per cent of the vote. Macron’s far-right challenger Marine Le Pen won 41.8 per cent of the vote in an election that saw the country’s highest abstention rate in 50 years. 

After polls closed across France at 8 pm local time. The final result will be announced by the country’s interior ministry today.

44-year old Macron looks set to become the first president since Chirac two decades ago to secure a second term in office. 

Congratulation wishes poured in from around the world after Macron won the French presidential election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Emmanuel Macron . In a tweet, Mr Modi said that he looks forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership.

