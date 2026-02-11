Electronic sector welcomes Interim Trade Agreement between India & US

Last Updated on February 11, 2026 11:46 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEW DELHI

The electronic sector has welcomed the Interim Trade Agreement achieved between India and the United States of America.

Vice Chairman of Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council Rajesh M Revankar told Akashvani that the deal will provide a big opportunity for the electronics sector. He added that the reduction of tariffs will prove advantageous for multiple business sectors of the country. Mr Revankar also highlighted that, as India has a lower percentage of tariffs compared to other countries, it will provide a larger market access for the electronic sector of the country.