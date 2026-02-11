BANGLADESH goes to poll amid tight security

Last Updated on February 11, 2026 11:40 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / DHAKA

BANGLADESH is all set to go to national elections on February 12 amid heavy security. About 9,58,000 personnel of law enforcement agencies have been deployed across the country for the 13th national parliamentary elections and referendum.

Election Commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah said 2,098 executive magistrates and 657 judicial magistrates will be on duty in the election field.

According to the EC, among the law enforcement agencies, 103,000 troops of the army, 3,500 personnel of the air force and 5,000 members of the navy will be deployed.

About 37,453 personnel of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be deployed too.

The Coast Guard will deploy 3,585 members in 17 constituencies under 10 districts of the country and 332 polling centres in 69 unions in 20 upazilas.

A total of 187,603 police and 9,349 RAB personnel will be deployed.

In addition, 5,67,868 Ansar members will be on duty in the elections.

A total of 1,922 members of Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) will remain on the field on the election day.