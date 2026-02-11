Sacred Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha to return to India after public exposition in Colombo

Last Updated on February 11, 2026 11:50 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The sacred Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha are set to return to India today after a week-long public exposition at the revered Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo. The Holy Relics, which were taken abroad for their first-ever international exposition, will be escorted back by a high-level Indian delegation led by the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai Patel and the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, along with senior Buddhist monks and officials.

A large number of devotees from across Sri Lanka visited the Gangaramaya Temple during the seven-day exposition to pay homage to the relics, marking the event as a major spiritual and cultural milestone. The exposition was inaugurated by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and was described by Sri Lankan leaders as a blessing for the people of the country, while thanking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India. The historic exposition has strengthened the centuries-old spiritual and civilisational ties between India and Sri Lanka and reinforced India’s role as a custodian of global Buddhist heritage.