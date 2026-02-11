Sacred Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha to return to India after public exposition in Colombo

The Indian Awaaz

Feb 11, 2026

Sacred Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha to return to India after week-long public exposition in Colombo

The sacred Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha are set to return to India today after a week-long public exposition at the revered Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo. The Holy Relics, which were taken abroad for their first-ever international exposition, will be escorted back by a high-level Indian delegation led by the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai Patel and the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, along with senior Buddhist monks and officials.

A large number of devotees from across Sri Lanka visited the Gangaramaya Temple during the seven-day exposition to pay homage to the relics, marking the event as a major spiritual and cultural milestone. The exposition was inaugurated by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and was described by Sri Lankan leaders as a blessing for the people of the country, while thanking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India. The historic exposition has strengthened the centuries-old spiritual and civilisational ties between India and Sri Lanka and reinforced India’s role as a custodian of global Buddhist heritage.

