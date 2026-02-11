Canada: 10 killed, dozens injured after shooting at school in Tumbler Ridge

Last Updated on February 11, 2026 1:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

At least 10 people were killed and dozens were injured after a shooting at a school in Canada’s Tumbler Ridge. Police further confirmed that the gunman also died from a self-inflicted injury. The Police Officials confirmed that six people were found dead inside the high school.

Another person died on the way to the hospital, and two more were discovered at a residence believed to be connected to the incident. Investigation is underway. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said he is devastated by the “horrific shooting” at a school in the British Columbia district.

Another 25 victims are being assessed and triaged at the local medical centre for non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Grade 12 student Darien Quist told CBC he had been barricaded inside a classroom for two hours, with tables and chairs against the door.

“It felt like I was somewhere I had only seen across a TV,” he said in an interview broadcast Tuesday night, hours after the shooting. “We were formulating escape plans if anyone did come up to the door.”

In a press conference Tuesday night, RCMP Superintendent Ken Floyd declined to provide more information about the shooter or the victims, including their approximate ages, or the weapon used, due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

In its initial alert, the RCMP said the shooter was a woman wearing a dress. Floyd confirmed in the press conference the suspect found dead at the scene was the same suspect described in the release.

Tumbler Ridge, located in northeastern BC near the Alberta border, is home to 2,399 people.

Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a statement late Tuesday night from Ottawa. He will suspend planned travel to Germany for the Munich Security Conference in light of the shootings.

“I am devastated by today’s horrific shootings in Tumbler Ridge, BC. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence,” Carney said.

“I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly today, and in gratitude for the courage and selflessness of the first responders who risked their lives to protect their fellow citizens. Our ability to come together in crisis is the best of our country – our empathy, our unity, and our compassion for each other.”