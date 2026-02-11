US looks to counter China’s defence footprint in Bangladesh after polls

Last Updated on February 11, 2026 6:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The United States plans to offer Bangladesh defence systems from the US and its allies as alternatives to Chinese military hardware, citing concerns over China’s growing influence in South Asia, Washington’s ambassador to Dhaka has said.Bangladesh votes in a general election on Thursday (February 12), months after a Gen Z–led uprising toppled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, forcing her to take refuge in India.

Since then, China has expanded its presence as India’s influence has waned.

China recently signed a defence agreement with Bangladesh to build a drone factory near the Indian border, while Dhaka is also in talks with Pakistan to acquire JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, jointly developed with China.“The United States is concerned about growing Chinese influence in South Asia,” US Ambassador Brent T Christensen told Reuters on February 11. “The US offers a range of options to help Bangladesh meet its military capability needs, including US systems and those from allied partners, to provide alternatives to Chinese systems,” he said.



Christensen said the Trump administration would also “like to see a good relationship between Bangladesh and India to support stability in the region”, noting that Dhaka–New Delhi ties have deteriorated since Hasina’s departure.On trade and investment, the envoy said many US companies were considering Bangladesh but wanted the next government to show it was “open for business”.

“Commercial diplomacy is one of our top priorities,” he said, citing hurdles such as high taxes and profit repatriation restrictions.



The US will work with “whichever government is elected by the Bangladeshi people”, he said. Opinion polls suggest the BNP-led coalition holds an advantage over an alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has signed a bilateral trade agreement with the US on February 9, reducing its reciprocal tariff rate to 19%. In return, Bangladesh will enjoy zero reciprocal tariffs on garments exported to the US if produced using American cotton and man-made fibre. The agreement, published by the Office of the US Trade Representative, states: “Bangladesh shall endeavor to increase purchases of US military equipment and limit military equipment purchases from certain countries.”

While the final text does not name countries, a draft version had explicitly referred to reducing defence imports from China.

Under the deal, Bangladesh will import over $15 billion worth of US LNG over 15 years, increase purchases of American automobiles and parts, and buy 14 Boeing civil aircraft, with scope for more. Dhaka has also committed to notifying all subsidies to the WTO within six months.On humanitarian assistance, Christensen said the US remains the largest donor for Rohingya refugees, supporting health programmes and contributing under a $2 billion global funding framework with the UN.



“The US cannot sustain the bulk of the effort alone,” he said, urging other donors to step up amid funding shortfalls that have led to ration cuts and school closures.