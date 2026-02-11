Bangladesh: Election rush grips highways as thousands leave Dhaka to vote

Last Updated on February 11, 2026 7:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

A massive pre-election exodus from Dhaka and surrounding industrial hubs has put heavy pressure on highways, railways and waterways as thousands head to their village homes to vote in Bangladesh’s February 12 national election.

Bus terminals and railway stations across the capital were packed from Monday night, with garment workers leading the rush after factories in Gazipur, Tongi, Chowrasta, Konabari and Sreepur shut under a government directive to facilitate voting.

“We are going to our village home in Barishal to stay with relatives and to vote,” said Jahirul Islam, a Dhaka-based serviceman, at Syedabad bus terminal.

Long queues formed along the Dhaka–Mymensingh, Dhaka–Tangail and Dhaka–Kishoreganj highways, with congestion stretching up to 50km in parts of Gazipur. “The situation worsened as vehicle flow increased from morning,” said Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Maona Highway Police Station.

Passengers reported steep fare hikes. “Fares that are usually Tk500 are being charged Tk1,200 to Tk1,500,” said Mehedi Hasan, a garment worker. Angry commuters briefly blocked roads in the Chandana Chourasta–Mawna area.

Despite hardship, many workers said voting mattered. “We face work pressure all year. Even though the journey is difficult, it is important to go home and vote,” said Putul Khanom of Sreepur.

Dhaka itself appeared unusually quiet, with few public buses operating. “There are almost no public buses on the roads. Even when one arrives, boarding is extremely difficult,” said journalist Nurul Alam Farid.

Authorities deployed police, army, BGB and RAB across the capital and highways. “We are firmly committed to ensuring a fair and peaceful election,” said Shahbagh station police chief Moniruzzaman.

Election Commission senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed said voting would be held in 299 constituencies. “All ballot papers and materials have reached their destinations. Voting will begin at 7:30am on February 12,” he said.