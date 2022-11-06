FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Nov 2022 10:05:16      انڈین آواز

Electioneering gaining momentum for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Campaigning for the assembly elections to be held in Himachal Pradesh is gaining momentum. BJP’s star campaigner Minister Amit Shah campaigned in Kangara and Una districts on Sunday. He said that Congress committed many big scams during the rule of 10 years and is now giving false guarantees to the people of the state.

He said that Article 370 remained in force in Jammu and Kashmir for 75 years due to vote bank politics, but the Narendra Modi government removed it and united the people of Jammu and Kashmir, with the country.

Amit Shah also detailed many welfare schemes being run by the BJP government for the development of the state.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur participated in the election campaign of Agriculture Minister and BJP candidate Virendra Kanwar at Kutlahar assembly constituency in Una district where he addressed public meetings in several places. He said, developments in the state, be it road connectivity, infrastructure, medical, education and railways have been possible only because of the double-engine government.

On the other hand, in a public meeting held in Keylong of Lahaul-Spiti assembly constituency, Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma accused the BJP government at the Center of failing to fulfill the promises made in 2014. He said that giving one lakh jobs and restoration of the old pension Scheme would be the priority of the Congress as soon as it’s government is formed in the state.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Bangladesh concede easy win to Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup

AMN Bangladesh conceded an easy win to Pakistan in the ICC T20 World cup at Adelaide in Australia on Sunday ...

Asian Elite Boxing Championships: Mohammad Hussamuddin advances to semis; boosts India’s medal tally

AMN Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin progressed to the semifinals as India ...

Suryakumar Yadav becomes 1st Indian player to score 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year

AMN Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday became the first Indian player to score 1,000 T20 Internationa ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart