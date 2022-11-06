Electioneering gaining momentum for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections

AMN

Campaigning for the assembly elections to be held in Himachal Pradesh is gaining momentum. BJP’s star campaigner Minister Amit Shah campaigned in Kangara and Una districts on Sunday. He said that Congress committed many big scams during the rule of 10 years and is now giving false guarantees to the people of the state.

He said that Article 370 remained in force in Jammu and Kashmir for 75 years due to vote bank politics, but the Narendra Modi government removed it and united the people of Jammu and Kashmir, with the country.

Amit Shah also detailed many welfare schemes being run by the BJP government for the development of the state.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur participated in the election campaign of Agriculture Minister and BJP candidate Virendra Kanwar at Kutlahar assembly constituency in Una district where he addressed public meetings in several places. He said, developments in the state, be it road connectivity, infrastructure, medical, education and railways have been possible only because of the double-engine government.

On the other hand, in a public meeting held in Keylong of Lahaul-Spiti assembly constituency, Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma accused the BJP government at the Center of failing to fulfill the promises made in 2014. He said that giving one lakh jobs and restoration of the old pension Scheme would be the priority of the Congress as soon as it’s government is formed in the state.