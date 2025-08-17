Election Commission Rejects ‘Vote Theft’ Allegations, Says It Stands Firm with Voters

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addresses a press conference in New Delhi

Special Correspondent / NEW DELHI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday firmly rebutted the Congress party’s allegations of “vote chori” (vote theft), asserting that the poll panel remains unwavering in its constitutional duty and commitment to the voters of India. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar declared that the EC “stands like a rock” with the electorate and would not be swayed by political pressure or misinformation campaigns.

Baseless Allegations, No Bias: CEC

Addressing a press conference in response to the Congress’s recent charges, especially in the context of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in Bihar, CEC Kumar said there is no partiality or bias in the Commission’s functioning. “The Election Commission does not discriminate based on political affiliation. Our doors are open to all parties,” he said.

He added that field-level officials, including Booth Level Officers (BLOs), are carrying out document verification and recording video testimonials in a transparent and accountable manner. He also flagged the worrying trend of these verified reports and documents not reaching senior party leaders, or being deliberately ignored to create a misleading narrative.

Targeting EC for Political Gains

Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the CEC strongly objected to the public display of voters’ photographs, calling it a violation of privacy and a breach of Supreme Court guidelines. This remark came in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi’s press conference where he showed alleged evidence of voter list manipulation in Bihar.

Gyanesh Kumar condemned such actions as deliberate attempts to erode public trust in the democratic process and portray the EC in a negative light. “Spreading such misinformation is not just misleading the public, but also an attack on the credibility of a constitutional institution,” he said.

Misinformation Around Bihar SIR Drive

On the SIR drive being conducted in Bihar, the CEC emphasized that it is a routine and lawful process aimed at ensuring clean and updated electoral rolls. Allegations of voter deletion or targeted manipulation, he said, are unfounded.

He reiterated that political parties themselves nominate BLOs, and their verified reports should not be twisted for political messaging. “If these verified inputs from their own party workers are being sidelined or hidden, the issue lies within their internal communication, not the Election Commission,” he asserted.

“We Stand Like a Rock with Every Voter”

In a strong closing statement, CEC Kumar made it clear that the Commission will not bow to any political agenda. “Whether rich or poor, women or youth, people of any caste or religion — we are committed to every voter. The EC will not be used as a pawn in political theatrics,” he said.

He warned against the trend of “doing politics with the EC in the crosshairs,” making it clear that the institution remains fearless, impartial, and deeply rooted in its constitutional responsibilities.

The Election Commission’s sharp response comes at a time when tensions are rising ahead of upcoming state elections and as political parties ramp up accusations and counter-accusations over electoral transparency and fairness.