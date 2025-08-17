CP Radhakrishnan named NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate

Staff Reporter

In a key political development, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced CP Radhakrishnan, the current Governor of Maharashtra, as its official candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election, scheduled for September 9.

The announcement was made by BJP National President JP Nadda at a press conference following a meeting of the party’s Parliamentary Board in New Delhi.

“The Parliamentary Board unanimously decided to nominate CP Radhakrishnan as the NDA’s candidate for the Vice Presidential post. The decision was taken after discussions with our alliance partners, and we will also engage with opposition parties to ensure a smooth and democratic process,” Nadda stated.

Who is CP Radhakrishnan?

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, is currently serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra, a position he assumed on July 31, 2024. Prior to this, he held several gubernatorial roles, including Governor of Jharkhand (Feb 2023–July 2024), and had additional charge of Telangana and Puducherry earlier this year.

Radhakrishnan has a long-standing association with the BJP. He was twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore and previously served as the State President of BJP Tamil Nadu, strengthening the party’s presence in the southern state.

Key Dates for the Election

The Election Commission has set August 21 as the last date for filing nominations, with August 25 being the deadline for withdrawal. Voting will take place on September 9, with counting of ballots scheduled for the same day.

Why the VP Post Is Vacant

The Vice Presidential seat became vacant following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. In his resignation letter, Dhankhar cited health concerns and the need to follow medical advice.

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution,” Dhankhar wrote.

With the NDA holding a majority in the electoral college composed of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, CP Radhakrishnan is widely seen as the frontrunner in the Vice Presidential race.