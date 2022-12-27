heater
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Dec 2022 11:24:22      انڈین آواز

Election Commission initiates process for delimitation of Assembly & Parliamentary Constituencies in Assam

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Election Commission of India has decided to initiate the delimitation exercise of Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies in the State of Assam as per Section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam to take up the matter with the State government to issue a complete ban on the creation of new administrative units with effect from the 1st of January, 2023 till the completion of delimitation exercise in the State. Census figures of 2001 will be used for the purpose of readjustment of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies in the State. The Commission will design and finalise its own guidelines and methodology for the purpose of delimiting the constituencies.

Once a draft proposal for the delimitation of constituencies in the State of Assam is finalised by the Commission, it shall be published in the Central and State Gazettes for inviting suggestions and objections from the general public. In this regard, a Notice will also be published in two vernacular newspapers of the State specifying the date and venue for public sittings to be held in the State.

The Election Commission has been requested by the Ministry of Law and Justice to conduct the delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies in the State of Assam. Under the provisions of the Delimitation Act, of 1972, the last delimitation of constituencies in the State of Assam was done on the basis of census figures, in 1971 by the then Delimitation Commission in 1976.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائجسٹ

بھارت، بنگلہ دیش اقتصادی ساجھیداریبھارت اور بنگلہ دیش نے اق ...

پلاسٹک نے کشمیری خواتین کے لیے روزگار مشکل بنا دیا

سمیر مشتاقکشمیر میں خواتین کاریگروں کے پاس روایتی ٹوکریاں ب ...

دسترخوان پر باجرے کی شان

عندلیب اخترعام طور پر جوار، باجرے جیسے موٹے اناج کوجانوروں ا ...

MARQUEE

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart