Election Commission initiates process for delimitation of Assembly & Parliamentary Constituencies in Assam

AMN

The Election Commission of India has decided to initiate the delimitation exercise of Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies in the State of Assam as per Section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam to take up the matter with the State government to issue a complete ban on the creation of new administrative units with effect from the 1st of January, 2023 till the completion of delimitation exercise in the State. Census figures of 2001 will be used for the purpose of readjustment of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies in the State. The Commission will design and finalise its own guidelines and methodology for the purpose of delimiting the constituencies.

Once a draft proposal for the delimitation of constituencies in the State of Assam is finalised by the Commission, it shall be published in the Central and State Gazettes for inviting suggestions and objections from the general public. In this regard, a Notice will also be published in two vernacular newspapers of the State specifying the date and venue for public sittings to be held in the State.

The Election Commission has been requested by the Ministry of Law and Justice to conduct the delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies in the State of Assam. Under the provisions of the Delimitation Act, of 1972, the last delimitation of constituencies in the State of Assam was done on the basis of census figures, in 1971 by the then Delimitation Commission in 1976.