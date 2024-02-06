Election Commission grants NCP’s name and symbol to Ajit Pawar faction; Asks Sharad Pawar camp to take a new name

@ECISVEEP

The Election Commission today officially recognised Ajit Pawar’s faction as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and has granted the party’s symbol to Ajit Pawar’s group. The commission’s decision is based on the test of legislative majority.

In its order, the Election Commission said that the faction led by the Petitioner Ajit Anantrao Pawar, is the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and is entitled to use its name and reserved symbol. The commission has also directed Sharad Pawar’s faction to claim a name for their new formation and submit three preferences to the Commission till 3 PM tomorrow. EC resolved the NCP’s dispute after over 10 hearings in six months.