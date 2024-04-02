FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2024 11:59:26      انڈین آواز

Election Campaign getting Momentum for 1st Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is picking up as the polling date coming near. Senior leaders of major political parties are actively campaigning in different states which are going for polls in this phase.

BJP has started its campaigning on a war footing. Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi today addressed the first election rally in Rajasthan, near Kotputli. He said that BJP won all 25 seats in 2014 and 2019 from the state and the same is going to happen this time too. Mr. Modi said that this is not a general election, but the election of developed India and developed Rajasthan.

Criticizing the Congress and INDI alliance, he said that the opposition parties are contesting elections not for the country but for the families. This is the first such election when opposition parties are holding rallies to save their families.

On the other hand, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and senior party leaders addressed nomination rallies of party candidates in Pali and Jodhpur. Addressing the nomination rally in Pali, Mr Dotasara said that the public should compare the work of the last ten years of the Central Government and the work of the Manmohan Singh Government. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سپریم کورٹ نے ایم پی سنجے سنگھ کو ضمانت دی، ای ڈی نے مخالفت نہیں کی۔- sanjay singh

نئی دہلی: عام آدمی پارٹی کے رکن پارلیمنٹ سنجے سنگھ کو دہلی ای ...

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

 Sheyphali Sharan Takes Charge as PDG of PIB

AMN Senior Information Service Officer Sheyphali B Sharan today took over the charge of Principal Director ...

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

@Powered By: Logicsart