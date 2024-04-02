Election Campaign getting Momentum for 1st Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections

Campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is picking up as the polling date coming near. Senior leaders of major political parties are actively campaigning in different states which are going for polls in this phase.

BJP has started its campaigning on a war footing. Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi today addressed the first election rally in Rajasthan, near Kotputli. He said that BJP won all 25 seats in 2014 and 2019 from the state and the same is going to happen this time too. Mr. Modi said that this is not a general election, but the election of developed India and developed Rajasthan.

Criticizing the Congress and INDI alliance, he said that the opposition parties are contesting elections not for the country but for the families. This is the first such election when opposition parties are holding rallies to save their families.

On the other hand, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and senior party leaders addressed nomination rallies of party candidates in Pali and Jodhpur. Addressing the nomination rally in Pali, Mr Dotasara said that the public should compare the work of the last ten years of the Central Government and the work of the Manmohan Singh Government.