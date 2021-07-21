Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated across India

WEB DESK

The festival of sacrifice, Eid-ul-Azha or Baqraeed is being celebrated across India today under strict health guidelines. In most of the places there will be no mass congregations in Eidgahs and Grand mosques in view of pandemic.

Several religious leaders and scholars have appealed to the people to celebrate the festival in accordance with the guidelines issued by the government.

The Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zilhajj month of the Hizri calendar as Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), on this day, offered to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) who willingly submitted to the will of his father to please Almighty Allah some 4,500 years back.

But the Almighty in His benign mercy spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead sent a ram to be sacrificed.

To commemorate this historic event, the Muslims across the world offer prayers in congregations and sacrifice animals in the name of Almighty Allah on the day. They also offer munajat seeking divine blessings for peace, progress, prosperity and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the Muslim devotees of the country are set to celebrate the Eid festival maintaining the health guidelines and social distancing strictly.

The festival appeared very unlikely to resemble that of previous years as Muslims around the world are celebrating the festival with millions under strict health guidelines to stem the coronavirus outbreak.